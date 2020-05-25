e-paper
Rajasthan registers 145 new Covid-19 cases, state count climbs to 7,173

Rajasthan registers 145 new Covid-19 cases, state count climbs to 7,173

At least 163 patients have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus infection so far. No deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 15:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Currently, there are 3,150 active cases in Rajasthan, according to health department data.
Rajasthan on Monday reported 145 new Covid-19 positive cases taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 7,173, the Rajasthan Health Department said.

At least 163 patients have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus infection so far. No deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,150 active cases in the state, according to health department data.

Among the new cases, the highest number of coronavirus positive patients are from Pali (25), followed by Sikar (22), Jaipur (11), Kota (7) and Dholpur (1).

Till date 3,856 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease and 3,420 have been discharged from hospitals after being cured.

With around 7,000 new cases in a day, India’s tally of coronavirus cases surpassed that of Iran’s as it recorded 1,38,845 till Monday.

With this count, India has entered the Top 10 worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic. The other nine countries ahead of India are -- US, Brazil, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, and Turkey.

India on Monday recorded a jump of 6,977 cases in a single day and 154 deaths in 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data said. Of the total Covid-19 cases, 77,103 are active cases, 57,721 people have been cured while at least 4,021 individuals have lost their lives to the highly infectious disease.

However, at least 3,280 people have recovered since Sunday, taking the recovery rate of the country to around 42 per cent.

