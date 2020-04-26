Rajasthan reports 102 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 2,185

india

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:22 IST

Three persons, including a 16-year-old from Agra, died of Covid-19 in Rajasthan on Sunday and three more who died two days ago tested positive for the virus, taking the state’s casualty toll to 41, officials said.

Meanwhile, 102 cases were reported in the state on Sunday, taking the total cases to 2,185.

Out of the six deaths, three were reported from Jodhpur’s MG Hospital and the remaining from Jaipur’s SMS Hospital, officials said.

SMS Hospital’s superintendent Dr DS Meena said a 16-year-old boy from Agra, who had Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder, was admitted to Jaipur hospital on March 25. He died at 3.45pm Sunday. “He tested positive two days ago. He is likely to have got the infection from hospital,” Dr Meena said. The boy also had polyneuropathy, a general degeneration of peripheral nerves that spreads towards the centre of the body.

Additional chief secretary of health department Rohit Kumar Singh said two people from Ghat Gate area of Jaipur were brought dead to hospital on April 24 and 25. “Their samples were taken for Covid-19 test and they tested positive on Sunday,” he said. One of them was 50-year-old male and the other, 55-year-old female.

Singh said a 29-year-old male resident of Patan in Sikar district, who died on Friday, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. “He was admitted to SMS Hospital on April 21 and died on April 24. His test report came today,” the ACS said.

In Jodhpur, a 60-year-old woman died on Sunday morning. “She had hypertension and diabetes with nephropathy,” he said. The woman from Pratap Nagar was admitted to the hospital on April 24 and tested positive the next morning.

Singh said the second death in Jodhpur was that of a 65-year-old woman from Bamba Mohalla. She was admitted on April 25 and died 5pm Sunday. She had hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

Out of the 102 new cases on Sunday, 38 were from Jodhpur, 20 are from Nagaur, 16 from Jaipur, 11 from Ajmer, 9 from Kota, 2 from Dholpur and 1 each from Banswara, Bharatpur, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar, Sikar and Udaipur. As of Sunday afternoon, seven districts in the state had more than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Singh said 629 people have recovered from Covid-19 and tested negative, and 263 of them discharged from hospitals.