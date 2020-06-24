e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan reports 182 new Covid-19 positive cases, total tally surges to 15,809

Rajasthan reports 182 new Covid-19 positive cases, total tally surges to 15,809

Dholpur district reported the maximum number of fresh Covid-19 positive cases at 63 and its total tally stands at 464.

jaipur Updated: Jun 24, 2020 19:04 IST
Urvashi Dev Rawal
Urvashi Dev Rawal
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Jaipur district recorded 53 new Covid-19 positive cases, and the total count is at 2,988.
Jaipur district recorded 53 new Covid-19 positive cases, and the total count is at 2,988.(HT Photo)
         

Rajasthan reported 182 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Wednesday, as the desert state’s tally rose to 15,809.

The death toll has climbed to 372 after seven fresh Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded on Wednesday.

The deaths were reported from the following districts: Bikaner (3) and one each from Bharatpur, Dausa, Sriganganagar, and Kota, according to the state health department’s Covid-19 bulletin.

Dholpur district reported the maximum number of fresh Covid-19 positive cases at 63 and its total tally stands at 464.

Jaipur district recorded 53 new Covid-19 positive cases, and the total count is at 2,988.

Bharatpur district had reported 1,372 Covid-19 positive cases, including 23 on Wednesday.

Kota district reported 10 Covid-19 positive cases, followed by Sikar (5), Nagaur (5), Dausa (4), Jhalawar (4), Jhunjhunu (3), Sawai Madhopur (3), Baran (2), Bundi (2), Dungarpur, Rajsamand (2), and Udaipur (1) districts.

So far, 12, 424 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the viral infection and the tally of active cases stands at 3,013.

The health bulletin said 4,576 migrant workers have tested Covid-19 positive since their return to the home state amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from March 25 to contain the spread of the viral outbreak.

Altogether, 7,26,077 swab samples have been collected to date.

tags
top news
India, China border talks positive on de-escalation, disengagement along LAC
India, China border talks positive on de-escalation, disengagement along LAC
Covid-19: IMF projects sharp contraction of 4.5% in Indian economy in 2020
Covid-19: IMF projects sharp contraction of 4.5% in Indian economy in 2020
More than 10,000 cases in three days take Delhi’s Covid-19 tally past 70K
More than 10,000 cases in three days take Delhi’s Covid-19 tally past 70K
China amps up pitch over Ladakh standoff, blames Delhi for violent face-off
China amps up pitch over Ladakh standoff, blames Delhi for violent face-off
Pilots on Pak plane that crashed were ‘discussing Covid-19 during landing’
Pilots on Pak plane that crashed were ‘discussing Covid-19 during landing’
Snake bite, contract killer, car accident – options Amit Agarwal explored to kill wife
Snake bite, contract killer, car accident – options Amit Agarwal explored to kill wife
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Watch: Indian tri-service contingent participates in Victory Parade in Moscow
Watch: Indian tri-service contingent participates in Victory Parade in Moscow
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In