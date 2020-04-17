Rajasthan’s Covid-19 cases now at 1169, govt says rise in numbers due to more testing

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:14 IST

Rajasthan reported 38 new cases of the coronavirus disease on Friday morning, with the highest number of infected in Jodhpur, taking the state’s tally to 1169, state health department data showed.

Jodhpur had 18 Covid-19 cases, Tonk six, Jaipur five, Kota four, Nagaur two and Jhunjhunu, Ajmer and Jhalawar reported one each, according to news agency ANI.

As Jodhpur saw a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease, the Bharatiya Janata Party has said the situation was grave in Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s constituency.

The opposition party’s state unit president Satish Poonia had said on Thursday said the situation in Jodhpur was not under control and pointed that the collector has requested deployment of troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“The district collector has written on April 12 to the BSF IG and CRPF DIG requesting deployment of the BSF or CRPF or else the situation will spiral out of control. But the government has hidden the letter,” Poonia said during a video conference with reporters.

The collector had said in the letter, of which HT has a copy, to BSF and CRPF that to maintain law and order and ensure compliance of the curfew imposed in the wake of a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city the forces should provide one company each.

The government, however, accused the BJP of misleading people and that the situation was under control in Jodhpur.

Cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that the chief minister is himself monitoring the situation.

“The lockdown is being strictly imposed and adhered to. The government is working hard to ensure we succeed in this fight against Covid-19. The situation is under control and will further improve,” he said.

Health minister Raghu Sharma also said that the situation is under control and the number of cases has risen because of more testing.

“The BJP should appreciate the work being done by doctors, health workers, police and not demoralise them,” Sharma said.

Before Jodhpur, Jaipur emerged as the biggest Covid-19 hotspot district in Rajasthan, accounting for almost one-third of the state’s total cases.

And in Jaipur, Ramganj area has become a hotspot for the infection after a 45-year-old resident of Ramganj, who returned from Oman on March 12, was identifies as a super spreader.

He was asked by health officials to stay in home quarantine but continued to meet people and even offered prayers at a local mosque.

He tested positive on March 26 and curfew was imposed in Ramganj, a crowded neighbourhood with a population of nearly 500,000.

Ramcharan Bohra, Jaipur’s MP, has written to Union home minister Amit Shah, accusing the Rajasthan government of following a policy of appeasement which he said has led to the situation going out of control.

Bohra said the state government did not take stringent measures and the graph of positive cases from Ramganj kept increasing rapidly.

He claimed Congress MLAs from Ramganj area were putting pressure on the administration to provide ration only to a particular community which has angered the locals.

He said the government was forcing the local administration and police to relax curfew norms for a particular community which led to people moving out of Ramganj and spreading the virus to other areas in Jaipur.

Rajasthan with 12 of its 33 districts features in the list of top five states in terms of the number of hot spot districts. Others are Tamil Nadu with 22 of its 37 districts in the ‘red zone’, Maharashtra with 14 of its 36, Uttar Pradesh with 13 of 75, and Andhra Pradesh with 11 of 13 districts.

India reported 724 new Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Friday morning.