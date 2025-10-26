Rajasthan: Two cousins burnt alive, one injured in house fire in Barmer

Barmer: Two cousins were burnt alive and another injured after a fire broke out while they were sleeping in their house in Bhadkha village of Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Sunday morning, police said. Jasara was taken to Barmer Hospital for initial treatment and was later referred to a hospital in Jodhpur. (Representative photo)

According to the police, Devi Lal and his son, Jasara Ram (21), had gone to his brother Shankar Ram’s house, located about 100 metres from their own residence in Jastanio ki Dhani, on Saturday night. Jasara slept with his cousins — Arun (19), who worked at a plastic cup manufacturing factory in Mumbai and had returned home for Diwali, and Raju Ram (12), a Class 7 student.

All three victims were asleep in the same room when the fire broke out around 5 am on Sunday. “Police and rescue teams began rescue operations after being alerted, but by then Arun and Raju were burnt alive. Jasara was rescued with burn injuries,” Rural Police Station officer Rajuram Bamaniya said.

Officer Bamaniya said that initial findings suggest a short circuit might have triggered the fire. “An FSL team has been called to collect evidence and determine the exact cause of the incident,” he added.