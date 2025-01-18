Rajnath calls for increasing India’s offensive, defensive capabilities

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called for ramping up India’s “offensive and defensive responses” in light of the turmoil in the rules-based international order, highlighting the growing complexities faced by the country’s military on account of the “tense geopolitical security scenario”. Defence minister Rajnath Singh underlined the need to boost the critical capabilities of the armed forces at the earliest to address new challenges (ANI)

He underlined the need to boost the critical capabilities of the armed forces at the earliest to address new challenges.

“If we assess the entire decade from a defence and security perspective, we can say it has been volatile. We are witnessing conflicts and wars in different regions across the world. We need planning, resourcing and budgeting for our security,” Singh said at an event to recognise the contribution of naval civilians.

The military must be equipped and ready to face challenges in a time of change, he said, adding that the civilian workforce was an integral part of the armed forces and will play a crucial role in planning.

“In the broader perspective of national service, every responsible civilian is a soldier without uniform and every soldier is a civilian in uniform,” the minister said.

In his speech, Singh touched upon India’s strategic location and its geopolitical situation in the vast Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and reiterated the government’s resolve to bolster the navy’s capabilities, referring to the recent rare simultaneous commissioning of three locally built combat platforms, two warships and a submarine.

On January 15, Surat, a destroyer; Nilgiri, a frigate; and Vaghsheer, the sixth and final Kalvari-class submarine –– all built at the Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) –– were commissioned into the navy, with the development highlighting India’s shipbuilding prowess and steps being taken to bolster its posture in the IOR, where China is seeking to boost its influence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at the time that it was a significant step towards empowering the Indian Navy of the 21st century.

“India’s economic prosperity is linked to its maritime security. It is necessary to protect our territorial waters, ensure freedom of navigation, and keep sea routes, which are our maritime highways, safe. In recent years, major naval powers have reduced their presence in the IOR, while the Indian Navy has increased it,” Singh said.

He cautioned against the possibility of increased threats in the Gulf of Aden, the Red Sea and the waters near east African countries. “In view of this, the Indian Navy is working towards increasing its presence further,” he added.

Singh described cyber security as a critical aspect of maritime security, warning that ignoring threats in this domain could prove to be “detrimental and fatal”.

He urged the civilian workforce in the armed forces to stay abreast of the latest technological advancements and upgrade their skills to help realise the government’s vision of India becoming a developed country by 2047 when it celebrates 100 years of independence.

“Our goal is to work with the ‘whole-of-government’ approach. It should not be linked only to the level of a department or organisation. If people work together, then no matter which organisation they are associated with, they will work for the larger goal of the country.”

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi acknowledged the critical role that civilians play in service, supporting various facets of operations including technical assistance, administrative management and logistics support. Their support is essential to the navy’s combat readiness and operational success, he added.