Rajnath Singh admitted to AIIMS due to back pain

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday morning after he complained of back pain. Defence minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)

The Defence Minister is stable and currently under observation, the hospital said.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was admitted to the old private ward, early morning today, with a complaint of back pain. He is stable and under observation," AIIMS Delhi said in a statement.

Singh turned 73 on Wednesday.

A Member of Parliament from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh is heading the Ministry of Defence for the second time in a row. He also served as Union Home Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term in 2014.

He served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1977-1980 and 2001-2003. He was Minister of Education in the government of Uttar Pradesh from 1991 to 1992, while also serving as Minister of Surface Transport in the Union Cabinet from 1999 to 2000.

Later, he was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2000-2002. In 2003, he served as Minister of Agriculture in the Union Cabinet.

In 2009, he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha. He also served as a member of the Committee on Ethics on October 7, 2009. (ANI)