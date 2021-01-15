Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah salute soldiers on Army Day
On the occasion of 73rd Army Day, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings to Indian Army personnel, stating that all the countrymen are proud of their selfless service and dedication towards the nation.
In a tweet, Defence Minister Singh said: "Greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes the Indian Army's indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices. India is proud of their selfless service to the nation."
Hailing the brave soldiers for their selfless service and dedication towards the nation, Shah said the Indian Army is a symbol of gallantry and courage.
"I salute the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the brave soldiers of the country. All the countrymen are proud of their selfless service and dedication towards the nation. Heartfelt greetings to our brave soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families on 'Army Day'," the Union Home Minister tweeted in Hindi.
Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa.The position was taken over on January 15, 1949 from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.
