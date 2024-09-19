Rajnath Singh asks navy to stay prepared for challenges amid global volatility

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India was being seen as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean region while hailing the navy’s role in promoting and promoting peace in the vast strategic area and asking it to stay prepared for every situation at a time when the global scenario remains volatile. Rajnath Singh stressed that the navy should not take its growing strength in the region for granted and added that the navy should stay prepared for all challenges (X/rajnathsingh)

In his address at the Naval Commanders’ Conference, Singh said, “A large part of the world’s trade passes through the region, which makes it valuable. At the same time, incidents like piracy, hijacking, drone attacks, missile attacks and disruption of sea cable connections in the seas make it extremely sensitive.”

The Indian Navy has made a significant contribution in protecting the economic interests of all stakeholder nations of the Indo-Pacific and in smooth movement of goods in the Indian Ocean region, Singh said, adding that the navy’s anti-piracy operations were garnering appreciation worldwide.

He, however, stressed that the navy should not take its growing strength in the region for granted, while urging the top brass to stay prepared for all challenges in the backdrop of the impact of global developments on geopolitics and other regional security dynamics.

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi is chairing the top conference, which concludes on Friday.

Singh said in the last five years, more than two-thirds of the navy’s modernisation budget was spent on indigenous procurement, resulting in speedy development of the domestic defence ecosystem. He also asked the navy brass to explore ways to further strengthen the Atmanirbharta drive as the service seeks to become fully self-reliant by 2047.

“Held against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical and geostrategic dynamics, regional challenges and complexity in maritime security situation in West Asia, the conference plays a crucial role in shaping future course of the Indian Navy,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Singh also touched upon the significance of jointness and optimum utilisation of resources. At the Joint Commanders’ Conference on September 5 in Lucknow, the minister made a firm push for cultivating a joint vision, preparing for future wars, and delivering a synergised, swift and proportionate response to provocations. The military is ready with the blueprint of the theaterisation model and will present it to the government for final approval soon.