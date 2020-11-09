e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajnath Singh to inaugurate model of anti-satellite missile system at DRDO HQ

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate model of anti-satellite missile system at DRDO HQ

Earlier, DRDO had successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test ‘Mission Shakti’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on March 27, 2019.

india Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:08 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh.
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI Photo)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a model of the anti-satellite missile system, which is seen as a symbol of national technological advancement, at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters in the national capital today.

Earlier, DRDO had successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test ‘Mission Shakti’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on March 27, 2019.

A DRDO-developed A-SAT Missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a ‘Hit to Kill’ mode. The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters.

tags
top news
Tomorrow’s counting to decide if Bihar is ready for a young CM
Tomorrow’s counting to decide if Bihar is ready for a young CM
NGT pronounces total ban against sale,use of all firecrackers in Delhi-NCR
NGT pronounces total ban against sale,use of all firecrackers in Delhi-NCR
PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi
PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
What Kamala Harris’s ‘chitti’ said about the US vice president-elect
What Kamala Harris’s ‘chitti’ said about the US vice president-elect
If we can learn anything from Trump’s defeat…: Sena’s jibe at ‘losing’ NDA in Bihar
If we can learn anything from Trump’s defeat…: Sena’s jibe at ‘losing’ NDA in Bihar
Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders
Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In