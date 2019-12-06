e-paper
Rajya Sabha adjourned over absence of Cabinet minister

The issue arose when Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien was introducing a private member’s bill on elder care and protection.

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajya Sabha was adjourned for 10 minutes during the post-lunch session on Friday after the Opposition complained that no Cabinet minister was present in the House during introduction of private members’ bills.

The issue arose when Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien was introducing a private member’s bill on elder care and protection.

BJP members present in the House said the minister has stepped out briefly and would be back, but an unrelenting Opposition urged Deputy Speaker Harivansh to adjourn the Rajya Sabha.

When the House resumed, over 30 bills were introduced by members; these include the bill for setting up a national commission for senior citizens by Kumari Selja, prevention of insult to the father of the nation and other icons of freedom movement by Javed Ali, the Old Delhi conservatory authority bill by vijay Goel, and the population control bill by Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

