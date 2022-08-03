Rajya Sabha functions without disruption for first time during current session

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday functioned without adjournments and disruptions for the first time since the monsoon session began on July 18, barring a walkout by Congress MPs during a discussion on the National Anti-Doping Bill.

After weeks of acrimonious exchanges in the Upper House, which led to a dip in productivity, Zero Hour proceeded without a glitch and 17 Members raised issues of public importance.

As soon as the House convened, Congress and Shiv Sena MPs tried to raise the issue of alleged misuse of central investigating agencies by the government, but chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed them from doing so.

Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge said the chair should allow notices under Rule 267 to discuss issues of the alleged misuse of autonomous agencies. Shiv Sena’s, Priyanka Chaturvedi tried to raise the issue of party MP Sanjay Raut’s arrest, but Naidu said these issues could be taken up for discussion in the normal course. He said owing to disruptions, members had lost the opportunity to raise over 180 issues of public importance.

​Speaking during the Zero Hour, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh raised the issue of terror attack on a gurudwara in Kabul.

During Question Hour, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen raised the issue of the arrest of the CID investigation team from West Bengal by the Delhi Police. She wanted to know why the CID officials were arrested despite the court’s arrest warrant.