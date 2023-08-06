Cong, AAP issue whips to MPs as govt set to table Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have issued whips to their respective MPs to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Monday as the Delhi services bill will be tabled there.



According to news agency ANI, Congress has issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in Rajya Sabha.



The Aam Aadmi Party, which currently is in power in Delhi, has also issued a three-line whip to its MPs to be present in the Upper House on August 7 and 8. “This may be treated as MOST IMPORTANT”, said the whip issued by AAP's chief whip Sushil Gupta.



The floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A alliance parties will meet at Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament at 10 am on Monday to chalk out the strategy, ANI reported.



The Congress has extended its support to the AAP in its fight against the Centre's services bill which creates the authority for the transfers and postings of Group A officer in Delhi.



On August 3, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha via a voice vote amid walkout by the opposition.



“Today India is witnessing the dual face of opposition. For them, the bills for public welfare are not important. To ensure a small party does not leave their alliance, they have joined forces”, Union home minister Amit Shah, who will table the bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday, had tweeted after the bill had passed the Lok Sabha test.

The numbers are evenly poised for NDA and I.N.D.I.A coalition in the Rajya Sabha.(PTI file)