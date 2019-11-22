Rajya Sabha marshals’ military-style uniforms to be soon replaced by new ones: Officials

india

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:37 IST

The controversial, military-style uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals will be soon replaced by new ones better suited to the solemn ambience of the Rajya Sabha, top officials said on Thursday. The search for an alternative uniform has already begun and officials are looking for an appropriate agency to design it.

The current uniform of the marshals was designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, a senior Rajya Sabha functionary said on condition of anonymity. The marshals’ new uniform was introduced in the historic 250th session of the Rajya Sabha that began on Monday.

Some lawmakers and former army chief VP Malik pointed out that the uniform, especially the peaked hat, bore an avoidable similarity with military uniforms. Congress leaders called it “Marshal law” and Malik tweeted: “Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non military personnel is illegal and a security hazard. I hope @VPSecretariat, @RajyaSabha & @rajnathsingh ji will take early action.”

Rajya Sabha chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu promptly ordered a review on Tuesday, a day after the new uniform debuted in the Upper house. The hats were the first to go.

“It is difficult to introduce a new uniform overnight. We have to search for different options. Pick a proper uniform and then prepare it. All of these steps take time,” added a senior official of the Upper House.

During the session, the Chairs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are flanked by the Marshal and the Deputy Marshal who are senior-level officers of the secretariat. The marshals, well aware of the rules and procedures of the House, assist the Chair in conduct of the House.

Rajya Sabha officials pointed out that for at least three years, the marshals have been demanding that their uniform be changed. “They said the old headgear was heavy and they found it difficult to wear it for long hours.”

While the earlier uniform looked out-of-date, the new uniform, officials added, was picked without much consultation by the Rajya Sabha’s secretariat. “The senior officials who were involved in the process of picking a new uniform might not have taken into account the possible implications of a dress that looks very similar to military uniform. Also, two marshals clad in semi-military dress standing next to the Chairman, who always wears a pure white dress, presented a striking contrast,” said a senior official in the Rajya Sabha secretariat who asked not to be named.

The new uniform was first used by the marshals in the all-party meeting called by Naidu on Sunday. According to an Opposition leader present in the meeting, “We thought it was an added protocol of the Vice President. But we were surprised when we saw the uniform in the House the next day.”