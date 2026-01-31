‘Ram Krishna Hari’: Supriya Sule on sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar becoming Maharashtra deputy CM | Watch

Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, on Saturday met late Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s mother, Asha Pawar, before heading to New Delhi for the Budget Session of Parliament. NCP leader Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, during his last rites, held with full state honours at Vidya Prathishtan ground, at Baramati in Pune district, Thursday, (PTI File)

The NCP-SCP leader paid a visit to her aunt at her residence in Katewadi village, Baramati. According to Sule, she had come to ask Asha Pawar for permission to travel to Delhi for the Union Budget, scheduled to be presented on Sunday.

"Since the Budget Session is tomorrow, I am going to Delhi. I met Asha Kaki and took her permission, asking whether I should go to Delhi for the Budget Session. She said yes, it's the country's budget, and I should go. As the NCP's floor leader, my presence there is necessary," Sule told reporters before departure.

Sule also reacted to her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar taking oath as the new Maharashtra deputy CM. Sunetra Pawar took oath as the state's first woman deputy chief minister of the state at a ceremony in Lok Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday, just three days after her husband Ajit Pawar's death.

"Ram Krishna Hari," Sule responded with folded hands, according to news agency ANI.

Watch the video of her interaction here: