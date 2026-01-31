‘Ram Krishna Hari’: Supriya Sule on sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar becoming Maharashtra deputy CM | Watch
According to Supriya Sule, she had come to ask her aunt Asha Pawar for permission to travel to Delhi for the Union Budget, scheduled to be presented on Sunday.
Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, on Saturday met late Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s mother, Asha Pawar, before heading to New Delhi for the Budget Session of Parliament.
The NCP-SCP leader paid a visit to her aunt at her residence in Katewadi village, Baramati. According to Sule, she had come to ask Asha Pawar for permission to travel to Delhi for the Union Budget, scheduled to be presented on Sunday.
"Since the Budget Session is tomorrow, I am going to Delhi. I met Asha Kaki and took her permission, asking whether I should go to Delhi for the Budget Session. She said yes, it's the country's budget, and I should go. As the NCP's floor leader, my presence there is necessary," Sule told reporters before departure.
Sule also reacted to her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar taking oath as the new Maharashtra deputy CM. Sunetra Pawar took oath as the state's first woman deputy chief minister of the state at a ceremony in Lok Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday, just three days after her husband Ajit Pawar's death.
"Ram Krishna Hari," Sule responded with folded hands, according to news agency ANI.
Watch the video of her interaction here:
NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule will attend the Union Budget 2026-27, which union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present on February 1 in the Parliament. Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget.
Ajit Pawar's death and Sunetra Pawar's oath-taking
Supriya Sule’s cousin and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati. Ajit Pawar died along with 4 others after the plane he was travelling in from Mumbai crash-landed in Baramati on January 28.
The same day, Supriya Sule paid her respects to her late cousin. The last rites of the 66-year-old were performed with full state honours at Vidya Pratishthan Ground in Baramati.
Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office for deputy chief minister to Sunetra Pawar in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde. She has been given the portfolios of state excise, minority affairs, sports, and youth welfare.
Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra State President of NCP, Sunil Tatkare, NCP Working President Praful Patel, and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal were also present at the occasion.