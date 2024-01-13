Ram Temple consecration event: List of states that declared 'dry day' on Jan 22

In light of the consecration ceremony (pran pratishtha) of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22 various states in the country have opted to prohibit the sale of alcohol and meat. An illustration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Here's a list of the states that are observing a 'dry day' on January 22:

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh excise department has instructed all liquor shops not to sell alcoholic beverages on January 22. "You are aware that on January 22, 2024, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya. In view of the above, under a government order dated 11-01-2024, it has been decided that all the liquor shops in the state will remain closed on January 22, 2024. The licensee will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure. Please ensure compliance accordingly," read the notice by the UP Excise Commissioner.

Assam

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced January 22 as a 'dry day' in the state. In a post on X the CM wrote, “Decisions we took in today’s meeting of the #AssamCabinet- Dry Day on 22.01.2024 on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman -Approval to Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan- a new scheme to financially support rural women entrepreneurs."

"Big screens will be installed at various places for this. On January 21 and 22, the BJP workers will illuminate the market and other areas. January 22 has been declared as a 'dry day' in the state," the CM said.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed district magistrates to designate January 22 as a dry day in the state. Dhami has also directed the distribution of ‘prasad’ in major temples and Gurudwaras on January 22nd, emphasizing arrangements for providing prasad to the underprivileged through public participation. The inclusion of Uttarakhand's millets in the prasad is also encouraged.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has opted to observe a 'dry day' on January 22nd. Directives from the Chhattisgarh Excise Department have been issued to ensure the strict implementation of this government decision. In accordance with the order, exercising powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 24 of the Chhattisgarh Excise Act, 1915, all country liquor and foreign liquor retail shops, restaurant bars, hotel bars, and clubs within the state will remain closed on January 22nd.

To curb the illicit storage of liquor, an investigative team has been formed to monitor suspicious locations and vehicles. Furthermore, all district offices, along with divisional and state-level flying squads, have received instructions to take effective measures to prevent the illegal transportation and sale of liquor.