Ram temple resolution could be adopted at Kumbh Mela Dharam Sansad

A two-day Hindu religious assembly that will start at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad on Thursday is expected to adopt a resolution pledging its commitment to the construction of a Ram temple at a disputed site in Ayodhya, senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders said on Wednesday.

The VHP leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, gave the indication after Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati of Jyotishpeeth said he would lead Hindu religious figures in performing the shilanyas (foundation-laying ceremony) of a grand shrine to the warrior-god in Ayodhya on February 21.

Calls for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya by Hindu groups have become louder in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections this summer.

At the Dharam Sansad, or religious parliament, Hindu religious figures are also likely to discuss bestowing the status of national animal on the cow. They may also demand a law imposing a strict ban on cow slaughter.

In a phone interview from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh energy minister and state government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said, “The government will consider all the demands and issues raised during the Dharam Sansad at Kumbh.”

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Dharam Sansad include ensuring free flow of the Ganga, improving its water quality, a ban on religious conversions and ensuring teaching of the Vedas and other Hindu scriptures in schools.

VHP vice-president Jiveshwar Mishra said the programme for the event had been set by religious figures and any decision made by them would be accepted by the Parishad, which was once at the forefront of the temple campaign, without any reservations.

The top leadership of the VHP as well as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be present on the same platform during the meeting of religious figures. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to arrive at the Kumbh Mela tent city from Kanpur while the sarkaryavah (general secretary) Bhaiyyaji Joshi has already arrived in the RSS camp.

VHP working president Alok Kumar, vice-president Jiveshwar Mishra and general secretary Milind Parande held a closed-door meeting on Wednesday evening. The Dharam Sansad would be held between 1pm and 5pm on both Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, championing the Ram temple cause, Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati appealed to Hindus to be ready to face bullets but also added that no one should revolt.

He made the appeal at the three-day ‘Param Dharam Sansad’ where he also announced that February 21 had been set as the final date for proceeding to Ayodhya for laying the foundation of Ram temple there.

