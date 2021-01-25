Ram Vilas Paswan among 10 Padma Bhushan awardees. See full list here
The government has announced the list of awardees for Padma Bhushan, conferred every year by the President on the eve of Republic Day.
The winners of this award are recognised for their distinguished service of a high order and it is one of the highest civilian awards being conferred since 1954.
The other two Padma awards - Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri - have also been conferred by the President.
The recipients of these awards are given a small replica of the medallion, which they can wear during any state functions etc. The names of the awardees are published in the Gazette of India on the day of the presentation ceremony.
Here is the full list of Padma Bhushan awardees for 2021:
Ms. Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra- Art- Kerala
Shri Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous)- Public Affairs- Assam
Shri Chandrashekhar Kambara- Literature and Education- Karnataka
Ms. Sumitra Mahajan- Public Affairs- Madhya Pradesh
Shri Nripendra Misra- Civil Service- Uttar Pradesh
Shri Ram Vilas Paswan (Posthumous)- Public Affairs- Bihar
Shri Keshubhai Patel (Posthumous)- Public Affairs- Gujarat
Shri Kalbe Sadiq (Posthumous)- Others-Spiritualism- Uttar Pradesh
Shri Rajnikant Devidas Shroff- Trade and Industry- Maharashtra
Shri Tarlochan Singh- Public Affairs- Haryana
