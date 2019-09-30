e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Ramayana mankind’s heritage: Venkaiah Naidu

Asserting that the Ramayana reminds people of their duty towards the world, society, and family, Naidu said it also defines the relationship of human beings with one another, and with mother earth, birds, and animals.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 02:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the Ramayana is a heritage of the entire mankind and called for efforts to preserve, propagate and deepen people’s understanding of the immortal epic.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the Ramayana is a heritage of the entire mankind and called for efforts to preserve, propagate and deepen people’s understanding of the immortal epic.(PTI)
         

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the Ramayana is a heritage of the entire mankind and called for efforts to preserve, propagate and deepen people’s understanding of the immortal epic.

Asserting that the Ramayana reminds people of their duty towards the world, society, and family, Naidu said it also defines the relationship of human beings with one another, and with mother earth, birds, and animals.

The Ramayana reminds people that one’s pious duty is to work in the larger interest of the society and the country, he said, adding ‘Ram Rajya’ is waiting to be realised. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s dance drama ‘SHRIRAM’ in New Delhi, he asked everyone to take small steps daily for common good, such as controlling pollution, saving water or preserving the environment and others to make the world a better place.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 02:33 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News