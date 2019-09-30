Ramayana mankind’s heritage: Venkaiah Naidu

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 02:33 IST

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the Ramayana is a heritage of the entire mankind and called for efforts to preserve, propagate and deepen people’s understanding of the immortal epic.

Asserting that the Ramayana reminds people of their duty towards the world, society, and family, Naidu said it also defines the relationship of human beings with one another, and with mother earth, birds, and animals.

The Ramayana reminds people that one’s pious duty is to work in the larger interest of the society and the country, he said, adding ‘Ram Rajya’ is waiting to be realised. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s dance drama ‘SHRIRAM’ in New Delhi, he asked everyone to take small steps daily for common good, such as controlling pollution, saving water or preserving the environment and others to make the world a better place.

