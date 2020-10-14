e-paper
Ramdev falls off elephant while doing Yoga, spokesperson says he is fine

Ramdev falls off elephant while doing Yoga, spokesperson says he is fine

In the video, Ramdev is seen sitting on top of an elephant and performing yoga asanas. Later, he fell on the ground after the animal lost balance.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 17:30 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
After a video showing Yoga expert Ramdev falling off an elephant while performing yoga went viral on social media, his spokesperson said the yoga guru is fine
After a video showing Yoga expert Ramdev falling off an elephant while performing yoga went viral on social media, his spokesperson said the yoga guru is fine and there is nothing to worry about.

“I want to inform crores of followers of Ramdev that Swamiji is fine. The elephant incident was an amusing one. Do not worry. He has done four hours of live yoga yesterday and today,” tweeted Tijarawala SK, Ramdev’s spokesperson.

