Randeep Surjewala to meet Karnataka Congress MLAs amid buzz of internal reshuffle

Amidst the ongoing speculations regarding organisational changes in the Karnataka Congress, party general secretary and state in charge, Randeep Surjewala, will hold meetings with the party legislators in Bengaluru on Monday. Randeep Surjewala visits Karnataka amid chatter of September shake-up(ANI)

While addressing the issue, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara stated that he was unaware of the reason behind Randeep Surjewala's visit and mentioned that he may discuss the party organisation ahead of the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

Parameshwara stressed that the intervention in the state party affairs is the "job" of the Congress party high command, and it is normal that they speak to leaders if minor differences between leaders arise.

"I don't know for what purpose Surjewala has been called. He might speak about party organisation. Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections are coming up, so he might discuss that. Sometimes the high command intervenes -- that's their job. It's natural for the high command to speak when minor differences arise", G Parameshwara told reporters.

The Karnataka Home Minister said that he has sought time from Randeep Surjewala and stated that the purpose of his meeting is "personal".

"I have requested time to meet Surjewala, and he has said he will come. My meeting is a personal matter", he said.

Randeep Surjewala is visiting Karnataka a day after state minister KN Rajanna's statement hinting at some possible political development in the state in September this year.

Speaking about the meeting between Randeep Surjewala and the Karnataka Congress MLAs, G. Parameshwara stated that the Congress general secretary may instruct them not to discuss party affairs in public. He asserted that whenever there is any kind of difference in the party, the high command steps in to resolve the issue.

G Parameshwara stressed that such developments don't mean that the Chief Minister has lost control in the state.

"Surjewala might firmly instruct MLAs not to speak publicly when there are minor differences in the states, the high command steps in to resolve them. Even earlier, the high command had come and collected information about departmental progress. It is the high command that guides us all. That doesn't mean the CM has lost control. When the high command visits, they get a clear picture of how our administration is functioning", he said.