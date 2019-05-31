Rao Inderjit Singh is BJP’s prominent face in Haryana

Rao Inderjit Singh has been elected to the Lok Sabha for the fifth time. The 69-year-old leader won from Gurugram constituency for the second consecutive time this year.

Initially a Congressman, he switched to the BJP in 2014 and won the Gurugram seat. He was minister of state of chemicals and fertilizers with independent charge in the fist Modi government. Hailing from south Haryana, Singh was MLA for four terms starting 1977, and held cabinet rank in the state government before being elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998 on a Congress ticket. He was Congress MP for two more terms from Mahendergarh-Bhiwani seat before he quit the party in 2014.

A descendant of Rao Tula Ram, a freedom fighter in India’s first war of independence in 1857, Singh is an avid golfer, swimmer and tennis player. He was a member of the Indian shooting team from 1990-2003.

