‘Rape cases shouldn’t be politicised’: UP law minister on Unnao report

Brajesh Pathak, UP law minister, said such (rape) cases should not be politicised, when asked about a news agency report about number of rape cases in Unnao in the past few months.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2019 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak.
Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak. (ANI  / Twitter )
         

Uttar Pradesh’s law minister Brajesh Pathak has said cases of rape should not be politicised after a news report said 86 rapes happened in the state’s Unnao district in the last 11 months.

News agency IANS had reported that 86 cases of rape and 185 cases of sexual harassment of women have been reported from the district, calling it the “rape capital” of Uttar Pradesh.

“These cases should not be politicised. We will not spare the culprits, however powerful they may be. We will take strictest action,” Brajesh Pathak, who belongs to Unnao, told news agency ANI.

A 24-year-old rape victim from Unnao, who was set on fire by five men on Thursday, died on Friday night of a cardiac arrest in New Delhi. She was airlifted to the Capital and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital after she suffered 90% burns in Thursday’s attack.

The state minister said the case against those accused of raping the woman and setting her on fire on Thursday in Unnao will be fast-tracked.

“It is saddening that the victim is no more with us today. We will appeal to the concerned court today to take this case to a fast track court. We will also appeal to hear the case on a day to day basis,” he said.

