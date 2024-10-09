Ratan Tata critical, in ICU at Mumbai hospital: Reuters report

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, is in critical condition and receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a Mumbai hospital, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Ratan Tata on Monday said that he was undergoing age-related medical investigations and that rumours circulating about his health were unfounded.(PTI)

The 86-year-old industrialist had earlier this week assured the public that his hospital stay was part of a routine medical checkup tied to his age and related health conditions. However, concerns have escalated as his condition reportedly worsened.

On Monday, Tata posted a statement on his social media accounts, addressing rumours about his health. In the post, he dismissed reports suggesting he was critically ill, saying, "There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits."

He added that his medical evaluations were routine and urged the public and media to avoid spreading misinformation.

Ratan Tata is a towering figure in Indian industry. He became chairman of Tata Sons, one of India’s largest and most influential conglomerates, in 1991 and led the group until 2012. During his tenure, the Tata Group expanded globally, acquiring major companies such as Tetley, Corus, and Jaguar Land Rover, transforming Tata from a largely domestic firm into a global powerhouse.

Under Tata's leadership, the group launched the Tata Nano, the world's cheapest car, and expanded its software services arm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), into a global IT leader.

Tata stepped down as chairman in 2012 but was later named chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and other group companies, including Tata Motors and Tata Steel. He briefly returned as interim chairman in 2016 during a leadership dispute.