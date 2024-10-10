What Ratan Tata said about future of India, customers, risk: Top quotes
Ratan Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at at 11.30pm on Wednesday.
Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata, was in intensive care at the hospital since Monday.
Tata joined the family firm after acquiring a B.S. in architecture from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, in 1962. He became chairman of Tata Industries a decade later and in 1991, took over as the chairman of the Tata Group from his uncle, JRD Tata, who had been in charge for more than half a century.
With the opening of the Indian economy, Tata turned the group, which began as a small textile and trading firm in 1868, into a global powerhouse with operations stretching from salt to steel, cars to software, power plants and airlines.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to Tata, describing him as a “visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being”.
Here are some of the top quotes by the business giant
- “I have always been very confident and very upbeat about the future of India.”
- “In times of adversity, you have two choices - you can either steal yourself away from the situation or steel yourself up towards it.”
- “The greatest pleasure I’ve had is trying to do something that everybody said could not be done.”
- “We should be treating the customer in the same way that we would want to be treated as customers.”
- “I think risk is a necessary part of business philosophy. You can be risk-averse and take no risks, in which case you will have a certain trajectory in terms of your growth. Or you can, while being prudent, take greater risk in order to grow faster.”