What Ratan Tata said about future of India, customers, risk: Top quotes

Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. He was 86. Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata during a press conference in Mumbai, in 2009.(AP)

Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata, was in intensive care at the hospital since Monday.

Tata joined the family firm after acquiring a B.S. in architecture from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, in 1962. He became chairman of Tata Industries a decade later and in 1991, took over as the chairman of the Tata Group from his uncle, JRD Tata, who had been in charge for more than half a century.

With the opening of the Indian economy, Tata turned the group, which began as a small textile and trading firm in 1868, into a global powerhouse with operations stretching from salt to steel, cars to software, power plants and airlines.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to Tata, describing him as a “visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being”.

Here are some of the top quotes by the business giant