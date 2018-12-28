‘Rats drank it’: Cops as 1,000 litres of seized liquor disappears from police station

Over 1000 litres of seized liquor kept in the storehouse of Bareilly’s Cantonment police station has disappeared and local policemen blame rats for guzzling it.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the ‘malkhana’ (where seized items are stored) was opened to bring out the body of a stray dog which had sneaked into it a few days ago and died inside. But when its doors were opened, it was also found that several gallons of country-made liquor seized from illegal manufacturing units had vanished into thin air. Staff then blamed the rodents.

Superintendent of police Abhinandan Singh said an inquiry into the incident would be conducted to ascertain whether the liquor was consumed by rats or something else had happened to it.

“Cantt police station head muharrir (clerk), Naresh Pal, who was posted recently, opened the door of the malkhana and found some liquor cans empty. He also saw rats near the seized liquor cans,” he said.

He said that seized liquor should be destroyed after a sample is kept for legal purpose. “I have written to senior officials several times regarding this, but no response has come yet,” he added.

Meanwhile, a retired zoology professor of Bareilly College, who did not want to be named, said that rats could consume liquor alternatively if they stayed at a place where water was not available. “But the quantity of liquor which the police claimed that rats had consumed is unbelievable. They cannot drink 1,000 litres of alcohol as rats have a strong dislike to a high concentration of liquor,” he said, adding it might be a simple case of theft.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 20:17 IST