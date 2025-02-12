Ravidas Jayanti 2025: Are banks closed on February 12? Check details

Ravidas Jayanti 2025: Banks will be closed on February 12, 2025 in some states to celebrate the 648th birth anniversary of saint Ravidas. Several states have declared a public holiday to commemorate the occasion, while a restricted holiday has been announced in Delhi. Ravidas Jayanti 2025: Are banks closed on February 12?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not updated details about the bank holiday in Delhi on February 12, 2025.

The holiday schedule differs by state, so not all banks in India will be closed on February 12. Here are the regions where banks will be closed for Ravidas Jayanti 2025:

Banks are closed in Himachal Pradesh on Feb 12 to honour the birthday of Guru Ravi Das.

According to the RBI, banks will also remain closed in Aizawl due to voting for the local elections.

While in-person transactions such as cash withdrawals, deposits, and account-related services will not be possible in those states where banks are closed, digital banking services, including UPI, internet banking, and mobile banking, will continue as usual.

Public holiday in these states

Ravidas or Raidas was an Indian mystic poet-saint of the Bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century CE. His teachings emphasised caste equality, harmony, and social justice.

The state governments of Punjab and Haryana have announced Wednesday as a public holiday in observance of Ravidas Jayanti.

In honour of the poet- saint Ravidas, government offices and schools in key cities such as Mohali, Chandigarh, Gurugram, and Faridabad will remain closed.

Similarly, the Uttarakhand government has declared Wednesday a public holiday. While state government offices, institutions, and educational facilities will be closed, the secretariat and treasury will remain open, according to an official statement.