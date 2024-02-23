Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Guru Ravidas is well-known for his contributions to the Bhakti Movement. Also known as Bhagat Ravidas, Guru Ravidas taught and preached about the importance of human rights and equality. His teachings changed the perspectives of people and brought them to the right path in life. He was a saint, poet and philosopher, and his teachings are celebrated. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is one of the most-awaited festivals observed in Northern part of India. Especially observed in the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Guru Ravidas Jayanti is done to honour the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance(Pinterest)

As we gear up to observe the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be observed on February 24. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 3:33 PM on February 23 and will end at 5:59 PM on February 24.

History:

Guru Ravidas, also known by the names of Raidas, Rohidas and Ruhidas, was born in 1377 CE, in a small village called Seer Govardhanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Despite being born in a poor family; Guru Ravidas dedicated his life to preaching about human rights and equality. He was also a very celebrated poet. Some of his poems are a part of Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Mystic poet and an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna, Meera Bai also acknowledged Guru Ravidas as her spiritual mentor.

Significance:

On this day, people organise Nagarkirtans and sing gurbani and perform special aarti. At Shri guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir, Seer Govardhanpur, Varanasi, a grand ceremony is organised on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. Devotees from all across the nation come together to celebrate the day and remember the teachings of the great saint. Devotees also visit holy places and take dips in the sacred river to dedicate their prayers to Guru Ravidas.