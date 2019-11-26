e-paper
‘Ready to prove majority in floor test’: BJP on Supreme Court’s order on Maharashtra

The top court directed Maharashtra Governor Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2019 12:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
BJP Maharashtra President Chandrakant Patil and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted on Wednesday.
BJP Maharashtra President Chandrakant Patil and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted on Wednesday.(PTI)
         

The BJP on Tuesday said it respects the Supreme Court’s direction calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and expressed confidence that the party will prove its majority.

“We respect the court order. We are ready to prove majority and we will show it,” Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil told reporters here.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted on Wednesday.

It also directed Governor Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself.

The apex court also said that the entire proceedings have to be telecast live. Voting in the Assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, it said.

