Ready to resolve differences: Union farm minister Tomar invites protesting farmers for talks on Dec 3

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:46 IST

As farmers from Punjab marched to Delhi to protest the Centre’s new farm laws, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday invited them for talks on December 3 to resolves differences. Appealing the farmers to not agitate, the Union agriculture minister assured that the talk will have a positive outcome.

“I want to appeal to our farmer brothers to not agitate. We are ready to talk about issues and resolve differences. I am sure that our dialogue will have a positive result,” Narendra Singh Tomar said, according to news agency ANI. “The new farm laws were the need of the hour. In the coming time, it’s going to bring revolutionary changes. We have spoken at the secretary level in Punjab to dispel wrong notions of our farmer brothers there. We will talk on December 3,” he added.

Also read | Amarinder slams Khattar for using brute force against farmers marching towards Delhi

The farmers are protesting the three farm laws that took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent. The situation at Haryana-Delhi border remains tense as thousands of farmers marched during the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Earlier this morning, Haryana police used water cannon and tear gas near Ambala to stop the farmers from reaching the national capital, an action that is being widely criticised as the force had resorted to the same measure on Wednesday evening during freezing cold weather.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday morning criticised the move and said that “peaceful protest is farmers’ constitutional right”. “The farmers are protesting against all three laws by the centre. Instead of taking this bill back, the farmers are being stopped from protesting peacefully. Water cannons are being used on them. Such kind of injustice on farmers is not fair. Peaceful protest is their constitutional right,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Haryana has completely sealed off its border with Punjab and the security at Delhi-Haryana border was also tightened on Thursday morning to stop the protesting farmers from entering the national capital. Delhi Police on Wednesday had said that it has denied permission to several farmer organisations to protest in the city against the farm laws on November 26 and 27.