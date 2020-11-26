e-paper
Amarinder slams Khattar for using brute force against farmers marching towards Delhi

Amarinder slams Khattar for using brute force against farmers marching towards Delhi

Why is Haryana govt provoking them by resorting to force? Don’t the farmers have the right to pass peacefully through a public highway, asks Punjab CM

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:18 IST
Punjab farmers breaking through the barricades put up by Haryana Police at Shambu barrier on the border of Ambala and Patiala districts on Thursday. Tear gas and water cannons could not stop the farmers from marching to Delhi to protest against the Centre’s farm laws.
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led government in Haryana for stopping farmers from heading towards Delhi, saying the use of brute force against them is totally undemocratic and unconstitutional.

Haryana has sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state for their Delhi Chalo march against the Centre’s farm laws.

“Why is @mlkhattar govt in Haryana stopping the farmers from moving to Delhi? The tyrannical use of brute force against peacefully protesting farmers is totally undemocratic & unconstitutional,” said Singh in a tweet.

He said farmers have been peacefully protesting in Punjab against the farm laws for two months.

“Why is Haryana govt provoking them by resorting to force? Don’t the farmers have the right to pass peacefully through a public highway?” Singh asked.

The Haryana Police on Thursday used water cannons and tear gas to disperse a group of farmers from Punjab who allegedly tried to jump police barricades to enter Haryana as part of their Delhi Chalo march.

The Punjab chief minister said it was a sad irony that the constitutional right of farmers were being oppressed on Constitution Day.

“It’s a sad irony that on #ConstitutionDay2020 the constitutional right of farmers is being oppressed in this manner. Let them pass @mlkhattar ji, don’t push them to the brink. Let them take their voice to Delhi peacefully,” Singh said.

He appealed to the BJP to direct the Manohar Lal Khattar led government not to indulge in “strong arm tactics” against the farmers.

“Urge @BJP4India to direct their state governments not to indulge in such strong-arm tactics against the farmers. The hands that feed the nation deserve to be held, not pushed aside,” he said. Protesting farmers have expressed fear that the Centre’s farm laws would pave the way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has maintained that farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism, says Jaishankar on anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Covid-19 situation in Capital alarming, says Delhi high court
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked in West Bengal, buses off roads in Kerala
India cancels international flights till Dec 31, to allow flights only on select routes
Here's what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
