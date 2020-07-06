‘Really sad’: JP Nadda questions Rahul Gandhi’s attack on govt, raps ‘dynastic tradition’ too

india

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 11:04 IST

JP Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday once again trained his guns at Rahul Gandhi for what he called was the Congress leader’s irresponsible behaviour as an opposition leader.

Nadda’s tweet attacks came after Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the government’s policies, including its handling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), saying they become case studies for the Harvard Business School.

The BJP president, on his part, questioned Gandhi’s absence from the meetings of Parliament’s committee on defence-related matters.

“Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do,” Nadda tweeted.

The senior BJP leader has questioned Rahul Gandhi in the past as well over his continuous criticism of the Centre after the June 15 violent border standoff with China in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Before this, Nadda had accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to “divide the nation” and “demoralise” the country’s armed forces after the Congress leader’s allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrendered Indian territory to the Chinese.

Nadda had asked him last month whether it was the “effect” of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) the Congress had signed with the Communist Party of China.

He has also hit out at the Congress, alleging that its leaders were demoralising the Indian Army. He had, in a series of tweets, questioned Manmohan Singh’s statement over the June 15 brutal clash in Galwan Valley.

Nadda also focussed on the “glorious dynastic tradition”.

“Rahul Gandhi belongs to that glorious dynastic tradition where as far as defence is concerned, committees don’t matter, only commissions do. Congress has many deserving members who understand parliamentary matters but one dynasty will never let such leaders grow. Really sad,” Nadda added.