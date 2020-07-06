e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Really sad’: JP Nadda questions Rahul Gandhi’s attack on govt, raps ‘dynastic tradition’ too

‘Really sad’: JP Nadda questions Rahul Gandhi’s attack on govt, raps ‘dynastic tradition’ too

JP Nadda’s tweet attacks came after Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the government’s policies, including its handling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), saying they become case studies for the Harvard Business School.

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 11:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses Madhya Pradesh Jan-Samvad virtual rally, in New Delhi.
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses Madhya Pradesh Jan-Samvad virtual rally, in New Delhi.(ANI file photo)
         

JP Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday once again trained his guns at Rahul Gandhi for what he called was the Congress leader’s irresponsible behaviour as an opposition leader.

Nadda’s tweet attacks came after Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the government’s policies, including its handling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), saying they become case studies for the Harvard Business School.

The BJP president, on his part, questioned Gandhi’s absence from the meetings of Parliament’s committee on defence-related matters.

“Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do,” Nadda tweeted. 

The senior BJP leader has questioned Rahul Gandhi in the past as well over his continuous criticism of the Centre after the June 15 violent border standoff with China in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Before this, Nadda had accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to “divide the nation” and “demoralise” the country’s armed forces after the Congress leader’s allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrendered Indian territory to the Chinese.

Nadda had asked him last month whether it was the “effect” of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) the Congress had signed with the Communist Party of China.

He has also hit out at the Congress, alleging that its leaders were demoralising the Indian Army. He had, in a series of tweets, questioned Manmohan Singh’s statement over the June 15 brutal clash in Galwan Valley.

Nadda also focussed on the “glorious dynastic tradition”.

“Rahul Gandhi belongs to that glorious dynastic tradition where as far as defence is concerned, committees don’t matter, only commissions do. Congress has many deserving members who understand parliamentary matters but one dynasty will never let such leaders grow. Really sad,” Nadda added.

tags
top news
China pulls back troops in Galwan Valley by at least a km: Official
China pulls back troops in Galwan Valley by at least a km: Official
‘No need to panic’, says Kejriwal as Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh mark
‘No need to panic’, says Kejriwal as Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh mark
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
China’s new boundary dispute with Bhutan targets India’s Arunachal Pradesh
China’s new boundary dispute with Bhutan targets India’s Arunachal Pradesh
China reports suspected case of ‘Black Death’ plague. All you need to know
China reports suspected case of ‘Black Death’ plague. All you need to know
‘Virat Kohli could never be the cool ice man like MS Dhoni’
‘Virat Kohli could never be the cool ice man like MS Dhoni’
Kuwait expat bill cleared, 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave
Kuwait expat bill cleared, 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave
Covid-19: India ranks no. 3 in total cases after US and Brazil
Covid-19: India ranks no. 3 in total cases after US and Brazil
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyChennai LockdownSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In