‘Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija unfollows everyone amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, known on social media as ‘the Rebel kid’, has unfollowed everyone from Instagram. This comes amid the ‘India's Got Latent' controversy involving podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks. Social media celebrity Apoorva Makhija(Instagram)

Mukhija has also been named in the FIRs filed in the aftermath of the controversy, along with Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and others.

She is not following anyone on Instagram at the time of filing this report, with her following count being zero. Mukhija's follower count stands at 2.9 million.

Apoorva Mukhija is known for her unfiltered videos on Instagram and has amassed a lot of followers with her opinions among the youth. She appeared on Raina’s YouTube show with the likes of Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Jaspreet Singh, and others.

India's Got Latent’ is a roast show hosted by comedian Samay Raina. Celebrities who have attended the show as guests include actor Rakhi Sawant, comic Bharti Singh, influencer Uorfi Javed, and former Roadies anchor Raghu Ram.

What is the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy that Apoorva Mukhija finds herself in?

The ‘India’s Got Latent’ show got embroiled in controversy over comments made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in the episode that Apoorva Mukhija also appeared in.

Following a massive backlash, a formal complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Mukhija, Samay Raina, and the organizers of 'India's Got Latent.

'Samay later took to his Instagram Stories to share a statement, stating that he had removed all videos of the show from his channel and was "fully cooperating" with the authorities. He also added that his only intention was to entertain people.

"Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Samay wrote on his Instagram Story.

After the backlash, Ranveer also offered an apology and said he "shouldn't have said what he said". In a video shared on his X account, he acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive.

He admitted that the remark was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also said that comedy was not his forte, expressing regret over his lapse in judgment.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped Allahbadia for his comments but also gave him protection from arrest. Everyone named in the FIRs is also due to appear in front of the National Commission for Women (NCW) next month after failing to appear on Monday.