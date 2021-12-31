Red alert in 4 Tamil Nadu districts after heavy rain, Chennai inundated

A red alert has been issued in four districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chinglepet, as heavy rainfall inundated roads and subways in the capital city and its suburbs and three people were killed on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin visited the flood control room of Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday night to review the rain, relief, and rescue works in various parts of the city.

State revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran said three people, including two women and a boy, died of electrocution in Chennai after the intense spell of rain, which may be one of the heaviest witnessed in recent years.

"A red alert has been issued for four districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet in view of heavy rainfall. Three people have died due to electrocution today," Ramachandran said.

As roads and subways were flooded and led to traffic congestion in the city and suburbs motorists struggled to manoeuvre their vehicles.

Police said three subways were closed and in view of inundation and traffic moved at a snail's pace in at least 14 arterial city thoroughfares. Greater Chennai Corporation said more than 145 pumps were used to de-clog inundated locations.

Metro authorities extended the train services by an hour till 12am to help passengers reach their destinations safely.

Most areas in the city and suburbs began receiving rainfall in the afternoon and it was heavy to very heavy in several locations. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall of 17.65cm was recorded in MRC Nagar in Chennai.

The IMD said it was 14.65cm and 10cm at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively. In other areas, including those falling under neighbouring Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, the showers ranged from 1cm (Madhavaram) to 10cm (Nandanam). The rainfall data was recorded between 8.30am and 6.15pm on Thursday.

According to the weather department, isolated heavy to very rainfall activity is likely to continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next three days and decrease thereafter.