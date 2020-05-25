e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Red alert’ issued for Vidarbha till May 31 due to heatwave

‘Red alert’ issued for Vidarbha till May 31 due to heatwave

A ‘red alert’ warning directs citizens to take “extreme care needed for vulnerable people”, while the health impact statement read, “Very high likelihood of developing heat illnesses and heat stroke to all ages”.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 20:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
On Monday, Akola recorded its highest day temperature for the season at 47.4 degrees Celsius.
On Monday, Akola recorded its highest day temperature for the season at 47.4 degrees Celsius.(HT Photo)
         

The weather bureau issued a ‘red alert’ for heatwave conditions for the entire Vidarbha sub-division, with a specific ‘severe heatwave’ warning for Akola, Nagpur, Chandrapur and Gondia districts for the next three days. On Monday, Akola recorded its highest day temperature for the season at 47.4 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius above normal, while Nagpur, which was the second hottest location in India on Saturday and Sunday, recorded 47 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees above normal.

“No relief can be expected from hot weather for Vidarbha region till May 31,” said ML Sahu, deputy director general of meteorology, India Meteorological Department (Nagpur). “Hot and dry northwesterly winds from Gujarat and Rajasthan region continue to flow over this region, raising temperatures, and till there are pre-monsoon showers or wind pattern changes, the present scenario will continue.”

IMD issues colour coded warnings based on the intensity of weather events in a particular region, ascending from ‘green’ (no warning), ‘yellow’ (be updated), ‘orange’ (be prepared), and ‘red’ (take action). A ‘red alert’ warning directs citizens to take “extreme care needed for vulnerable people”, while the health impact statement read, “Very high likelihood of developing heat illnesses and heat stroke to all ages”.

Of the 11 districts in Vidarbha, the ‘red alert’ has been issued for four, ‘orange alert’ for three (Wardha, Yavatmal and Amravati), and ‘yellow alert’ for the remaining districts (Buldhana, Washim, Gadchiroli, and Bhramapuri).

Meanwhile, a ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for other parts of Maharashtra, including Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Solapur till Wednesday, while Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nanded are likely to witness heatwave conditions in isolated pockets till Wednesday, said IMD.

The Konkan region, which includes Mumbai, witnessed normal temperatures on Monday. The day temperature at the Santacruz weather observatory was 33.7 degrees Celsius, close to the normal-mark, while Colaba recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. Moisture levels were high, with Colaba and Santacruz recording 89% and 77% humidity.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In