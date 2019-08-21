Registration of flats for Amrapali home buyers begins in Noida

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:44 IST

The Noida authority has started the process of flat registration for Amrapali homebuyers. The Amrapali Sapphire housing project is located in Noida Sector 45.

“The flat owners can bring the requisite documents and then get the verification done. Once the verification of the documents is done, the flat registration will begin. So far we have received 990 flat documents from Amrapali Sapphire. Buyers from other societies are also submitting documents for verification in future,” Rajesh Kumar, officer on special duty (OSD), Noida authority, said.

There are around 10,000 homebuyers of the Amrapali group, staying in Silicon City in Sector 76, Princely Estate in Sector 76, the Zodiac project in Sector 119, Platinum in Sector 119 and Eden in Sector 50. The residents will need to execute flat registries so that the title deed can be transferred into their names from that of the builder’s.

A tripartite lease deed is used to transfer the flat ownership. The three parties on the lease deed are the authority, the flat owner and the court receiver instead of the builder, since the control of the company is now in his hands as per the Supreme Court order.

Some homebuyers, who had bought flats from the original allottees, have also sought clarifications about the documents to be submitted.

The Gautam Budh Nagar stamp and registration department is also prepared to execute flat registrations in bulk after witnessing the Amrapali buyers’ rush for registries.

Over 10,000 flat registrations are expected to be executed by the UP stamp and registration department, Gautam Budh Nagar, officials said .

On an average, the department, located in Noida’s Sector 33, executes a maximum of 200 registrations of properties if the process takes place during the regular timings—10am to 5pm. But the department aims to execute around 500 registrations to ensure homebuyers get their flats registered.

“We are planning to start registrations from 8am and will continue till 6pm so that we can execute around 500 registrations per day. We will direct our staff to ensure that all flat buyers get their registration done at the earliest without having to wait for a long time,” Singh said.

The stamp and registration department is expected to generate around ₹300 crore in revenue from this exercise, officials said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had, on July 23, 2019, directed the Noida authority to issue occupancy certificates without bothering about land dues, and given it one month’s time to get the registries of flats done.

Documents required for flat registration from homebuyers:

Authorisation letter from the court receiver

Allotment letter issued by the builder

Bank-certified picture and signature of the allottee

Aadhaar and PAN card of the allottee

Affidavit on ₹10 stamp paper

Form B as per UP Apartment Act, 2010

Two witnesses, with three pictures each

Three sets of copies of lease deeds signed by the buyer and the court receiver. All three sets should have pictures of the allottee and representative of the court receiver

Required stamp paper from registrar office located in Sector 33.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 15:26 IST