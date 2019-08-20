Camps from Wednesday for registration of Amrapali flat

noida

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:47 IST

The Noida authority on Tuesday said that it will set up camps to start the process of flat registration for Amrapali homebuyers.

The first camp will be set up in the Amrapali Sapphire housing project, located in Sector 45 on Wednesday, at 11am. Later, the authority will set up camps in other housing projects as well, officials said. The special cell formed by the Noida authority in compliance of the Supreme Court order on July 23, 2019, will set up camps to verify the documents of each flat, whose registration is supposed to be executed, officials added.

“The flat owners can bring the requisite documents and then get the verification done. Once the verification of the documents is done, the flat registration will begin. So far we have received 990 flat documents from Amrapali Sapphire. Buyers from other societies are also submitting documents for verification in future,” Rajesh Kumar, officer on special duty (OSD), Noida authority, said.

There are around 10,000 homebuyers of the Amrapali group, staying in Silicon City in Sector 76, Princely Estate in Sector 76, the Zodiac project in Sector 119, Platinum in Sector 119 and Eden in Sector 50. The residents are required to execute flat registries so that the title can be transferred into their names from the builder’s.

A tripartite lease deed is used to transfer the flat ownership. The three parties on the lease deed are the authority, the flat owner and the court receiver instead of the builder, since the control of the company is now in his hands as per the Supreme Court order.

Platinum homebuyers also met with the Noida authority OSD Rajesh Kumar requesting for a camp On their premises.

“We were the first project to receive possession in 2011. Therefore, we requested that the authority should also set up a camp in our society. The authority has assured us it will set up a camp for the verification of documents soon,” Harjit Singh, a resident of the Platinum project, said.

Some homebuyers, who had bought flats from the original allottees, sought clarifications about the documents to be submitted.

“Not all flat owners would be original allottees, as there would be cases of resale where endorsement would be made in the flat buyer agreements. The authority seeks an affidavit from buyers that no illegal construction has been done. But how can we take such an oath when the flat is built by the builder?” Pallavi Singh, a resident of Sapphire society, said.

Documents required for flat registration from homebuyers

Authorisation letter from the court receiver

Allotment letter issued by the builder

Bank-certified picture and signature of the allottee

Aadhaar and PAN card of the allottee

Affidavit on ₹10 stamp paper

Form B as per UP Apartment Act, 2010

Two witnesses, with three pictures each

Three sets of copies of lease deeds signed by the buyer and the court receiver. All three sets should have pictures of the allottee and representative of the court receiver

Required stamp paper from registrar office located in Sector 33

