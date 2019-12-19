Regular monitoring for heavy metals in soil-food crops soon

india

The country’s apex food safety regulator, Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), along with the Ministry of Agriculture, will soon start regular monitoring for presence of heavy metals, including lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury, in soil–food crops.

“The presence of heavy metals, especially lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury, is an area of concern that we aim to check through regular monitoring, like in case of pesticides,” FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said.

In a recently released result of the food and beverages samples analysed, the FSSAI found that 4% of the 100,000 samples analysed by states and union territories were unsafe. FSSAI has commissioned another pan-India survey to understand the extent of the problem.

“A person would usually suffer from chronic condition rather than symptoms related to acute metal toxicity,” said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.