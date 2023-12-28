Relief as Qatar takes 8 Indians off death row

A Qatari court on Thursday commuted the death sentence given to eight former Indian Navy personnel earlier this year and sentenced them to prison for varying durationsranging from three years to 25 years, people familiar with the matter said. The Indian side will work with the legal team to explore options, including the mounting of a further appeal against the prison terms given to the eight men (Photo courtesy: Doha.directory)

The ruling by Qatar’s Court of Appeal came during the hearing of an appeal by the families of the eight men, who were detained in August 2022 on undeclared charges. Reports have suggested they were accused of espionage, though Qatari and Indian authorities haven’t provided details of the charges against them.

The external affairs ministry said in a brief statement that Qatar’s Court of Appeal had “reduced” the sentences given to the eight men — Captains Navtej Gill and Saurabh Vasisht, Commanders Purnendu Tiwari, Amit Nagpal, SK Gupta, BK Verma and Sugunakar Pakala, and sailor Ragesh — but provided no details. “The detailed judgment is awaited,” the statement said.

The people cited above said the Qatari court had commuted the death sentence of all eight men and given them prison terms of varying duration. “The death sentence is off the table. The prison terms vary from a few years to several years,” one of the people said on condition of anonymity.

A second person said the prison terms range from three years to 10, 15 and 25 years.

The commutation of the death sentence makes it possible for India to invoke a 2015 agreement with Qatar on the transfer of sentenced persons. The pact allows citizens of India and Qatar who have been convicted and sentenced for criminal offences to serve their sentences in their home country.

The agreement — signed during a visit to India by the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in March 2015 — is not applicable to persons sentenced to death.

The external affairs ministry said the Indian side is in close touch with the legal team and the families of the eight men to “decide on the next steps”.

The Indian ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal with family members when the verdict was delivered on Thursday.

“We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities,” the statement said.

“Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture,” it added.

The people said the Indian side will work with the legal team to explore options, including the mounting of a further appeal against the prison terms given to the men. “This is all part of a process and it will continue,” the person cited above said.

The eight men, including decorated officers who commanded frontline warships in the Indian Navy, were sentenced to death by Qatar’s Court of First Instance on October 26 after being detained for more than a year. At the time, the external affairs ministry expressed “deep shock” at the verdict and pledged to look at all legal options to help the former naval personnel.

Qatar’s Court of Appeal had held three hearings on November 23, November 30 and December 7. The Indian ambassador was provided consular access to meet the eight men on December 3.

Earlier, the families of the men had petitioned the emir of Qatar to pardon them. The emir usually pardons prisoners on Qatar’s national day on December 18 and during the Eid festivals.

The eight men were employees of a subsidiary of Oman-based Dahra Engineering & Security Services, which provided training and other services to Qatar’s armed forces. The subsidiary was shut down in May this year.