Home / India News / Relief for UPSC aspirants as govt allows extra chance to those who failed to sit for last attempt due to pandemic
HT Image
india news

Relief for UPSC aspirants as govt allows extra chance to those who failed to sit for last attempt due to pandemic

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:35 PM IST

Relief for UPSC aspirants as govt allows extra chance to those who failed to sit for exams due to Covid-19 pandemic

A nurse fills Covidshield dose in injection before administrating after the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata on Saturday.(ANI)
india news

Nearly 50 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against Covid-19

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:49 PM IST
India's total active cases continue to follow a consistent downward slide consisting of just 1.40 per cent of total infections.
In one of the now-deleted tweets, Ranaut was responding to cricketer Rohit Sharma’s statement of solidarity(File photo)
india news

Why did Twitter delete Kangana Ranaut’s tweets?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Twitter's policy states that if a tweet is found to be violating rules and yet to be deleted by the owner of the account, it will be hidden behind a notice. A country’s authorised entity — in most cases the government — can also request Twitter to remove tweets or accounts for justifiable reasons.
The 30-year-old Faruqui and four other people were arrested on January 1 just before he was about to start his performance at a cafe in the popular 56 Dukan locality of Indore.(Twitter: @munawar0018)
india news

Who is Munawar Faruqui? Why was he arrested?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:33 PM IST
The case was initially heard by Madhya Pradesh High Court which declined him bail saying, “liberty of a person has to be balanced with his duties towards other citizens.”
HT Image
india news

Relief for UPSC aspirants as govt allows extra chance to those who failed to sit

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Representational image. (HT Archive)
india news

In divided colours of Congress, emergence of ‘Kerala lobby’

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Even as a section of the party was not opposed to a debate on the President’s speech in Lok Sabha, many MPs from Kerala preferred a harder stance on the demand for a separate debate on the farm laws
Protesting farmers took out a tractor march on January 26, which turned violent.(AP)
india news

Chakka jam: Delhi Police monitoring social media, tightening overall security

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Protesting farmers' unions have called a 3-hour, pan-India road blockade on February 6, protesting internet suspensions.
Activists from United Hindu Front hold a portrait of Meena Harris, niece of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, before burning it to protest against celebrities' comments in support of protesting farmers, in New Delhi, India, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(REUTERS)
india news

Won't be intimidated, silenced: Meena Harris after protests over farmers' tweets

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:27 PM IST
The activists also burned the pictures of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and pop star Rihanna, who have both supported the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. (File photo)
india news

Ahead of polls, Tamil Nadu CM offers farm loan waiver of 12,110 crore

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The CM added that the scheme would come into immediate effect to reduce the burden on debt-ridden farmers who are currently affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, two cyclones in the state since November, and the monsoon
Representational image.
india news

Overground JeM worker arrested in Delhi upon deportation from Qatar

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:11 PM IST
There was lookout notice for Muneeb Ahmad Sofi after a local court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. He is being brought to Kashmir for questioning
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news

Anyone speaking truth dubbed as traitor, anti-national: Shiv Sena

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Raut charged that cases of sedition are being lodged against everyone these days and people are booked under the law even for domestic violence cases.
india news

Battle to begin with repeal of farm laws, says Mo Dhaliwal who created ‘toolkit'

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:34 PM IST
  • Poetic Justice Foundation founder Mo Dhaliwal has said that their final objective wasn't just the repeal of farm laws
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in May 1991. (HT archive)
india news

Rajiv Gandhi case: DMK slams AIADMK for delay in decision on convict’s plea

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:58 PM IST
AG Perarivalan is serving a life sentence for his role in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in May 1991; his petition has been pending with the Governor since 2015
Farmers protest against farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi, (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Farmers forced to fight for justice, says Congress

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
A cloudy blue sky at Elevated Road sector 26, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on February 3. (Sunil Ghosh / HT photo)
india news

January was unusually warm for entire country except NW India

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Overall, India recorded the fifth warmest January following 2016, 2009, 1958 and 1931, according to IMD’s analysis
Tomar reiterated that PM Modi was committed towards the welfare of farmers. (PTI file photo)
india news

Govt is ready to make changes in farm laws, but doesn’t mean… : Tomar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar also said the farmers were being misled that others would occupy their lands if the laws were implemented.
