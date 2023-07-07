Namboothiri, veteran illustrator from Kerala, dies at 97; PM Modi condoles death

A doyen in the field of literary illustrations, sculptures and line sketches in Kerala, KM Vasudevan Namboothiri, commonly known as Artist Namboothiri, passed away at a private hospital in Kottakkal on Friday. He was 97. The master artist was born in 1925 in Ponnani to Parameshwaran Namboothiri and Sreedevi Antharjanam. (Twitter)

Namboothiri was under treatment for age-related illnesses and his funeral rites will be conducted on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and praised his iconic art works.

“Shri K M Vasudevan Namboothiri Ji will be remembered through his iconic art works. He was widely respected for his creativity and efforts to popularise aspects relating to history and culture. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti”, PM Modi posted on his official Twitter account.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also paid tributes to the artist.

“Mourning the passing of legendary Kerala artist Namboothiri at the age of 97. After a lifetime of drawing in black&white (his illustrations were famed across the state), at age 82 he took up colour and dazzled the world with works of vivid exuberance. A special talent. #OmShanti”, Tharoor posted on his official Twitter account.

Even though he learnt Sanskrit and Vedic studies, his real interest lay in drawing and painting from a young age.

It was Varikkasseri Krishnan Namboothiri who saw his talent and secured his admission at the Madras Fine Arts college where he prospered under the tutelage of veterans like Roy Chaudhary and KCS Panicker.

Namboothiri worked in literary publications like Mathrubhoomi, Kalakaumudi and Samakalika Malayalam in the later years.

His illustrations of mythical characters for literary works of writers like MT Vasudevan Nair and VK Narayanankutty Nair drew plaudits.

The latter praised Namboothiri, calling him the ‘Paramasivan’ of line sketches. His illustrations of ‘Bheema’ in MT’s ‘Randamoozham’ also garnered praises for him.

Namboothiri received the Kerala State Film Award for art direction for his work in the film ‘Uttarayanam’ in 1974.

He has served as the president of the Kerala Lalitakala Akademi and has received the Raja Ravi Varma award of the Akademi.

