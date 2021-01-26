Republic Day 2021: Preeti Chowdhary only woman commander from Army this year

When Captain Preeti Chowdhary on Tuesday led the upgraded Schilika weapon system on hallowed Rajpath, it was a moment of multiple celebrations for the Indian Army. This was the first time Schilika got featured at the Republic Day Parade. And Captain Preeti Chowdhary was the only woman Army officer to lead a contingent this year.

The upgraded Schilika can track and shoot enemy targets up to 2 kilometres on the ground and about 2.5 kilometres in the air.

Interestingly, Captain Preeti was part of the National Cadet Corps and had taken part in the Republic Day Parade of 2016 as an NCC cadet.

"I received this opportunity because it is my regiment's equipment, not due to my gender," she has said on being the only woman contingent commander from the Indian Army.

Captain Preeti has several feathers in her crown. She was the first woman of Chandigarh to be awarded the Sword of Honour — meant for the best all-round cadet of a batch — during the passing-out parade of Officers Training Academy. She was also Chandigarh's first air NCC Cadet to be selected for that honour.

Her father honorary Captain Inder Singh had served in Army Medical Corps. Captain Preetu us a graduate from the Government College for Girls, Chandigarh.

