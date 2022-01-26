Home / India News / PM Modi wears Uttarakhand's Brahmakamal cap, Manipuri stole: Details here
india news

PM Modi wears Uttarakhand's Brahmakamal cap, Manipuri stole: Details here

In an apparent message to poll-bound Uttarakhand and Manipur, PM Modi wore a Uttarakhandi cap with state flower Brahmakamal embossed and a traditional stole from Manipur. The tradition of colourful turbans took a backseat. 
PM Modi on Wednesday flaunted &nbsp;a cap at the 73rd Republic Day Event.&nbsp;
PM Modi on Wednesday flaunted  a cap at the 73rd Republic Day Event. 
Published on Jan 26, 2022 10:47 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Republic Day 2022 attire presented some surprises as PM Modi ditched the tradition of wearing colourful turbans on the occasion of Republic Day. Instead, he was seen with a cap which many experts confirmed is from Uttarkhand. Brahmakamal, the official flower of poll-bound Uttarakhand, is inscribed on the cap, reports said. 

Minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt was also wearing the same cap.

The stole that he is wearing is from Manipur, reports said. Both Manipur and Uttarkhand are going to the polls in a few weeks.

PM Modi is known for his taste in colourful headgears which have always been part of PM Modi's attire on Independence Day and Republic Day. Last year, on the 72nd Republic Day, PM Modi wore a red bandhej headgear which was a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat. In 2020, PM Modi had word a saffron bandhej headgear.

In his first Independence Day address as the OM in 2014, he had worn a Jodhpuri bandhej and since then all his Independence Day and Republic Day appearances are marked by colourful turbans -- the colours ranging among yellow, orange, red and pink.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out