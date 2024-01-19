Republic Day 2024: Dispose of paper flags with dignity, in private, says Centre

Ahead of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, the ministry of home affairs has issued a circular to states and Union territories to ensure the strict implementation of the National Flag Code and spread awareness to prevent any insult to the Tricolour. Ahead of 75th Republic Day celebrations, Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a circular to states and union territories to ensure the strict implementation of National Flag code and spread awareness to prevent any insult to India's National Flag.(File photo)

In its circular, the ministry highlighted that people are allowed to wave the National Flag made of paper but they mustn't discard or throw such flags on the ground. The ministry has directed officials in all states and Union territories to spread awareness among the people in this regard. The ministry said paper flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the flag. The guidelines apply to all national, cultural and sports events when the National Flag is used.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

ALSO READ| Ram temple trust member slams Digvijaya Singh over idol remarks: ‘Never makes sense’

The ministry explained that the National Flag should occupy a position of honour as it represents the hope and aspirations of the people of India. The circular highlighted that information about the “Flag Code of India” is available on its website.

Meanwhile, dress rehearsals are happening in the national capital in view of the 75th Republic Day celebrations. France's President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest this year. The celebrations will be marked by the unfurling of the national flag accompanied by the rendition of the national anthem and a 21-gun salute at the Kartavya Path on January 26. During the annual Republic Day parade, a display of India's defence capabilities through its missiles, tanks, and other equipment is done.

In view of the important event, various security and precautionary measures are being taken. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has said no flights would be allowed to take off or arrive at the airport between 10:20 am and 12:45pm from January 19 to January 26 in view of Republic Day celebrations.