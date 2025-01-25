Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Republic Day celebrations: Delhi Metro releases advisory, will operate from 3 am

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2025 11:08 PM IST

DMRC announced enhanced security checks at all metro stations until January 27, 2025, coinciding with Republic Day celebrations.

Ahead of the grand celebrations of the 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26, 2025, the Delhi Metro released an advisory detailing the timings and frequency of the metro trains on the occasion.

Metro Rail service in the chilly morning with light fog amid rising air pollution near the Samachar apartment, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Metro Rail service in the chilly morning with light fog amid rising air pollution near the Samachar apartment, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Due to the grand parade and Republic Day event held at the Kartavya Path in Central Delhi, the metro will start running as early as 3.00 am on all lines on Sunday, for those travelling to attend the event.

From 3.00 am to 6.00 am, the trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes and at regular intervals thereafter.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, “As the nation celebrates the pride and spirit of Republic Day, Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3:00 AM on all lines on 26th January 2025 (Sunday) to help people reach Kartavya Path and witness the Republic Day ceremony. To ensure smooth travel for commuters, trains will operate at intervals of 30 minutes until 6:00 AM, after which, the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day. Passengers are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly and make use of the early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.”

In another post, DMRC said that enhanced security checks will be in place at all metro stations till 27th January 2025.

Traffic Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police also released a traffic advisory for Republic Day, restricting entries in some areas in view of the parade and other events. According to the advisory, there will be a function at the National War Memorial, India Gate, at 9.30 am, followed by the Republic Day parade, which will begin at 10:30 am, and proceed to Red Fort.

From 5 pm on the Republic Day eve, vehicles’ entry will not be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate till the parade is over. Also, no cross-traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path from 10 pm on Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the conclusion of the official celebrations the following day.

On the main day, the C-Hexagon-India Gate stretch will be closed from 9:15 am till the marchers cross Tilak Marg. Read the full advisory here.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On