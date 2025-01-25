Republic Day celebrations: Delhi Metro releases advisory, will operate from 3 am

Ahead of the grand celebrations of the 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26, 2025, the Delhi Metro released an advisory detailing the timings and frequency of the metro trains on the occasion. Metro Rail service in the chilly morning with light fog amid rising air pollution near the Samachar apartment, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Due to the grand parade and Republic Day event held at the Kartavya Path in Central Delhi, the metro will start running as early as 3.00 am on all lines on Sunday, for those travelling to attend the event.

From 3.00 am to 6.00 am, the trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes and at regular intervals thereafter.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, “As the nation celebrates the pride and spirit of Republic Day, Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3:00 AM on all lines on 26th January 2025 (Sunday) to help people reach Kartavya Path and witness the Republic Day ceremony. To ensure smooth travel for commuters, trains will operate at intervals of 30 minutes until 6:00 AM, after which, the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day. Passengers are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly and make use of the early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.”

In another post, DMRC said that enhanced security checks will be in place at all metro stations till 27th January 2025.

Traffic Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police also released a traffic advisory for Republic Day, restricting entries in some areas in view of the parade and other events. According to the advisory, there will be a function at the National War Memorial, India Gate, at 9.30 am, followed by the Republic Day parade, which will begin at 10:30 am, and proceed to Red Fort.

From 5 pm on the Republic Day eve, vehicles’ entry will not be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate till the parade is over. Also, no cross-traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path from 10 pm on Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the conclusion of the official celebrations the following day.

On the main day, the C-Hexagon-India Gate stretch will be closed from 9:15 am till the marchers cross Tilak Marg. Read the full advisory here.