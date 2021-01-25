IND USA
Republic Day: Haryana CM's programme changed, to hoist flag in Panchkula
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)
india news

Republic Day: Haryana CM's programme changed, to hoist flag in Panchkula

Shifting of Khattar’s programme from Panipat has necessitated change in state Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya’s programme from Panchkula to Haryana Raj Bhawan at Chandigarh
By Neeraj Mohan
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:12 PM IST

A day before Republic Day, the Haryana government on Monday changed the chief guests of several district headquarters celebrations.

As per the new schedule issued by the government, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will now hoist the national flag in Panchkula instead of Panipat. Shifting of Khattar’s programme has necessitated shifting of state Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya’s programme from Panchkula to Haryana Raj Bhawan at Chandigarh.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan confirmed the change. “Yes, we have got the information that now the state chief secretary will be the chief guest in Panipat as the CM’s programme has been shifted,” he said.

Also read | Haryana issues travel advisory ahead of farmer’s tractor parade on Republic Day

However, there has been no change in deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s schedule and he will unfurl the tricolour at Ambala.

In other changes, minister of state Anoop Dhanak will now be in Faridabad for the celebrations instead of minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh.

Similarly, minister of state for woman and child development, Kamlesh Dhanda, will unfurl the national flag at Nuh instead of Fatehabad.

While no reason was given for shifting of the chief minister’s programme, officials monitoring the security arrangements for Republic Day said the venue for Khattar’s programme had to be changed following massive movement of farmers from Haryana and Punjab to Delhi.

“Earlier, the chief minister was scheduled to unfurl the national flag at Shivaji ground in Panipat but the decision to shift his programme was taken on the recommendations of a team of top level officials reviewing security arrangements in Panipat on Sunday,” said an official requesting anonymity.

Another reason could be that Panipat’s venue is only 16 km from Kaimla village of Karnal district where agitated farmers had ransacked the venue of Khattar’s Kisan Mahapanchayat programme, forcing the chief minister to cancel his visit at the last moment on January 10.

Moreover, farmers’ protests were on at Panipat and Karnal toll plazas and this could have created a law and order situation, said an official of Panipat Police.

