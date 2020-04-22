e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Residents look to dodge lockdown, Uttarakhand police turn focus on ambulances

Residents look to dodge lockdown, Uttarakhand police turn focus on ambulances

Ambulances are being used by people looking to stealthily cross state borders by hoodwinking police officials.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
Incidents of misuse of ambulances to surreptitiously cross state borders have been reported in Uttarakhand and Odisha.
Incidents of misuse of ambulances to surreptitiously cross state borders have been reported in Uttarakhand and Odisha. (Sant Arora/Hindustan Times Photo)
         

In a bid to cross the interstate border between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, guarded heavily due to the lockdown provisions, stranded people are using ambulances to dodge the police, said state officials.

Four such cases have been reported in the Kumaon region so far. Police have not only lodged cases against the accused but also put them under quarantine in Udham Singh Nagar district.

“These stranded people are hiring ambulances while crossing the border in a bid to dodge the police. Four such incidents have been reported in US Nagar since the lockdown was imposed in the state on March 23,” an official said.

The latest incident was reported in Kashipur on Tuesday, where six persons including three women were found to have entered the state in an ambulance, intercepted later by the police.

When the police asked the commuters for relevant permission, the driver failed to produce the document. Police took them to LD Bhatt hospital in Kashipur for quarantining, an official said.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

One of the members of the family said they had gone to Delhi for the delivery of a child but were stuck there due to the lockdown. Since there was no public transport available along with a ban on traveling, the family hired an ambulance to dodge the police in a bid to return to their home in Uttarakhand, police said.

Kashipur police also came across a similar case on Monday, when a person from Bansphodan Colony travelled to Delhi in an ambulance and also used it to bring back his wife and a child, who were stuck in Delhi. Police have lodged an FIR against him and the ambulance driver.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

“We have booked the accused and the driver of the ambulance for violating the lockdown. The family of the accused has been isolated in the nearby hospital and a case has been registered against the accused and the driver,” said Rajesh Bhatt, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Kashipur

tags
top news
Live: ‘No compromise’, says PM Modi on ordinance to protect health workers
Live: ‘No compromise’, says PM Modi on ordinance to protect health workers
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
Covid-19: India’s coronavirus cases climb to 20,471; 652 dead so far
Covid-19: India’s coronavirus cases climb to 20,471; 652 dead so far
Can dogs detect Covid-19? Canines in training to sniff out virus
Can dogs detect Covid-19? Canines in training to sniff out virus
Facebook-Reliance deal: A quick look at the numbers
Facebook-Reliance deal: A quick look at the numbers
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news