Respecting LAC and ensuring peace essential: S Jaishankar after meeting Wang Yi

India and China will redouble efforts for the “early resolution of remaining issues” in the standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Jaishankar also laid out India’s imperatives for the resolution of the border issue. (@DrSJaishankar | Official X account)

Jaishankar also laid out India’s imperatives for the resolution of the border issue – respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquillity in border areas – and reiterated that “mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest” will continue to guide bilateral relations.

The foreign ministers met in the Kazakhstan capital of Astana, where they are attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. This was their first meeting in almost a year, though they had a brief encounter on the margins of the Munich Security Conference in Germany in February.

Also Read:Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation to SCO Summit

“Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after meeting Wang, who is also a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo.

“Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest – will guide our bilateral ties,” Jaishankar said.

There was no immediate word from the Chinese side on the meeting, which was held against the backdrop of continuing tensions between India and China over the military standoff on the LAC, which is into its fifth year and has taken bilateral relations to a six-decade low.

Jaishankar and Wang last held a bilateral meeting on the margins of various Asean-related meetings in Jakarta on July 14, 2023 and Thursday’s meeting was an opportunity for the two sides to take stock of the situation along the LAC and continuing efforts to address remaining “friction points” such as Depsang and Demchok.

Jaishankar has maintained that the overall relationship with China cannot be normalised without peace and tranquillity on the border. He has also blamed China for the current situation, saying on numerous occasions that it violated border management agreements and massed troops along the LAC.

However, even at his meeting with Jaishankar last July, Wang had said the two countries should “not define overall relations with specific issues” – a reference to China’s position that the LAC issue should be put in its “appropriate place” in the overall relationship.

China has lobbied in recent weeks for the resumption of direct flights to India and the easing of restrictions on issuing visas to Chinese nationals, especially technical personnel deputed to work with manufacturing units in India. The Indian side has given no indication it intends to address these matters, with officials saying all such issues are linked to the situation in Ladakh sector, where both sides have arrayed about 50,000 troops each.

Despite dozens of rounds of diplomatic and military talks, India and China have been unable to resolve the “friction points” such as Depsang and Demchok.

A deadly clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020, which killed 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops, sent ties plummeting and the Indian side also has concerns about China’s adversarial activities across the region, such as the deployment of surveillance vessels and efforts to gain access to ports and key facilities in neighbouring countries.