Respite from cold wave in next 24 hours? IMD predicts conditions over northwest India

Indian Meterological Department has predicted abatement in cold wave and cold day conditions over northwest India after 24 hours.

It also predicted dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh during next 24 hours and there will be decrease in intensity and distribution after that.

IMD said in a release on Friday that due to approaching of two Western disturbances in quick succession, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India during next three days and no significant change during subsequent three days.

"As a result, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours.

It predicted fall by two to four degree Celsius in minimum temperatures over Bihar during next two days and no significant change during subsequent three days.

"No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and rise by two to four degree Celsius during subsequent three days," it said.

Referring to weather during the past 24 hours, the release said that the minimum temperatures were in the range of -1.5 degree Celsius in many parts of plains of northwest India and in isolated pockets over adjoining area of Madhya Pradesh. The lowest minimum temperature of 0 degree Celsius observed in Bikarner Rajasthan.

"Dense to very dense fog observed in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, in some parts of West Uttar Pradesh, in isolated pockets of east Uttar Pradesh and sub-Himalyan West Bengal," the release said.

It said dense fog was observed in some areas of east Madhya Pradesh, in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, West Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Tripura today morning.

"Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, in some parts of east Rajasthan, isolated pockets of west Rajasthan, Bihar and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand," the release said.

IMD said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in many parts of east Madhya Pradesh, in some areas of east Rajasthan, isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, west Rajasthan and cold wave conditions were observed in many parts of west Madhya Pradesh and isolated pockets over Punjab and west Uttar Pradesh.