Rhino that strayed out of Kaziranga tranquilized, sent to Assam state zoo

An adult male rhino that strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) a few days ago was tranquilized on Tuesday and shifted to the Assam state zoo for observation.

The large herbivore had moved out of KNPTR on January 16 at Jakahalabandha area of Kaliabor. But forest personnel were able to successfully guide it inside the park.

On January 18, the rhino crossed the Brahamaputra River and moved to Dighali, Jamuguri and Sootea areas creating fear and curiosity among residents in those areas. The animal, however, did not harm anyone.

On Tuesday, the animal was successfully tranquilized at Bamunipam area and shifted to the zoo in Guwahati.

KNPTR director P Sivakumar expressed his gratitude for the local people including residents of Bamunipam village for being tolerant and cooperating with park authorities and acknowledged the support and coordination of civil administration and police departments in the operation.

Last week a wild buffalo had strayed out of KNPTR and killed two persons in Biswanath district. During efforts to guide the animal back to the park, the buffalo reportedly attacked forest personnel who then shot it dead on Friday.